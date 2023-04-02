Why should you get a health check?

Screenings/health checks are tests conducted to check for diseases and health conditions before there are any signs or symptoms. Getting recommended screenings is one of the most important things you can do for your health.

“Screenings can detect chronic conditions and save lives. Early detection of chronic illness means accessing treatment sooner to improve your overall quality of life,” said Perla Sanchez-Perez, RN, Adult ICU/CCU at Parkland Health.

Receive health services, financial assistance, education and more at any of Parkland’s Access to Care & Coverage healthcare pop-ups. No appointment needed. Let’s start your journey to better health together. Visit www.parklandaccess.org for more information on services provided.

*Virtual care (select locations)

