Superb Woman: Kim Askew

A life member of the American Law Institute, Kim Askew is a graduate of Knoxville College with a degree in Business, and Georgetown University Law Center. She is a partner at DLA Piper, where she represents clients in complex commercial and employment litigation. A longtime leader in the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, and Dallas Bar Association, she is a member of the ABA House of Delegates and Past Chair of the Section of Litigation of the American Bar Association. She has also previously served on the Board of Directors of ALI-ABA. Kim has received numerous honors and she has been a mentor to so many others. Kim hails from Savannah, GA and is the epitome of grace, intelligence and professionalism.
