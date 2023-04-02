Black Business Spotlight: AUTISM IN BLACK

Meet Maria Davis-Pierre, President and CEO of Autism In Black, Inc. As a licensed mental health therapist, Maria primarily works with Black parents to provide support through education and advocacy training. Her passion comes from her personal journey when her daughter received the diagnosis. Maria’s unique approach to coaching and counseling exemplifies her drive and motivation toward greater acceptance and overcoming the barriers and personal struggles associated with raising a Black autistic child. Cultivating the Black Family Experience Virtual Conference is April 28-30, 2023.

To find out more and register visit the website: https://www.autisminblack.org/