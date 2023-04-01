James Earl Clemons (1951 – 2023)

James Earl Clemons was born November 29, 1951 to John David Clemons and Claudia V. Clemons. He was the eleventh of twelve children. After accepting Christ at an early age, he attended Sweet Home Church of Christ.

James graduated from Hallsville High School and attended Wiley College in Marshall, TX. In 1975 James met the love of his life, Evelyn Golden, in Dallas, TX. They married June 19, 1976. To this union one son – Adrian was born.

James served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Spain and New Jersey. After being honorably discharged from the military, James worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after over 35 years of service.

James loved music and was a gifted drummer. He joined a locally based band, “The Demands”, (formerly The Fabulous Furys’) with his brothers. The band played in several cities throughout the United States. Family meant the world to James. He treasured family gatherings, travel, barbeque cookouts and sports. His love of travel led him across the United States, Europe and the Caribbean.

James was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Luther Clemons, David Clemons, and John Clemons) and two sisters (Majorie Deboise and Jewel Johnson).

He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Evelyn Clemons, (son) Adrian Clemons, (granddaughter) Livia K. – his angel, (siblings and their spouses) brothers, Timothy Clemons (Irene), Leroy Clemons (Barbara), Melvin Clemons (Shirley), Narlon Clemons and sisters, Ethel Davis and Sara Clemons (David), as well as, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers