Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

James Earl Clemons (1951 – 2023)

Published

James Earl Clemons

James Earl Clemons was born November 29, 1951 to John David Clemons and Claudia V. Clemons.  He was the eleventh of twelve children. After accepting Christ at an early age, he attended Sweet Home Church of Christ.

James graduated from Hallsville High School and attended Wiley College in Marshall, TX. In 1975 James met the love of his life, Evelyn Golden, in Dallas, TX. They married June 19, 1976.  To this union one son – Adrian was born. 

James served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Spain and New Jersey. After being honorably discharged from the military, James worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after over 35 years of service.

James loved music and was a gifted drummer. He joined a locally based band, “The Demands”, (formerly The Fabulous Furys’) with his brothers. The band played in several cities throughout the United States. Family meant the world to James. He treasured family gatherings, travel, barbeque cookouts and sports. His love of travel led him across the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. 

James was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Luther Clemons, David Clemons, and John Clemons) and two sisters (Majorie Deboise and Jewel Johnson).

ADVERTISEMENT

He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Evelyn Clemons, (son) Adrian Clemons, (granddaughter) Livia K. – his angel, (siblings and their spouses) brothers, Timothy Clemons (Irene), Leroy Clemons (Barbara), Melvin Clemons (Shirley), Narlon Clemons and sisters, Ethel Davis and Sara Clemons (David), as well as, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Holsey Otto Hickman Holsey Otto Hickman

Obits

Holsey Otto Hickman (1934 – 2023)

Reverend Holsey Otto Hickman, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 while in the presence of his family, after a bout with pancreatic cancer...

12 hours ago
Abe Uncle A.L. White Abe Uncle A.L. White

Obits

Abe “Uncle A.L.” White (MAY 21, 1928 – MARCH 21, 2023)

Abe was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Georgia Mae Vance, on August 22, 1948 in Greenville, Texas. To this...

12 hours ago
Marvin Gaye Marvin Gaye

Obits

Marvin Gaye (April 2, 1939 – April 1, 1984)

On April 1, 1984, Marvin Gaye, an American musician who gained worldwide fame for his work with Motown Records, was shot and killed on the day before his...

1 day ago
Joseph Smith Joseph Smith

Obits

Joseph Smith (AUGUST 14, 1942 –MARCH 18, 2023)

Joseph was born to, Joseph and Suzana on, August 14, 1942. He married Beulah Smith (Nee’ Hitzeroth) in 1966, and they lived together in...

1 day ago
Advertisement