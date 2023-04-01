Connect with us

Abe “Uncle A.L.” White (MAY 21, 1928 – MARCH 21, 2023)

Abe Uncle A.L. White

Abe was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Georgia Mae Vance, on August 22, 1948 in Greenville, Texas. To this union six children were born. He was affectionately called Uncle A.L.

Abe became a Christian at an early age. He attended St. Paul Elementary in Neylandville, Texas. Graduated from Booker T. Washington in Greenville, Texas where he played Football. He was a faithful member of St. Phillips Missionary Baptist Church under the late Pastor C.J.R. Phillips Sr., and continued under Dr. C.J.R. Phillips, Jr. He was a Deacon and a member of the Usher Board.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 he yielded his spirit to God and entered a place of rest, taking on angel wings. He finally got the chance to go home. Words cannot serve the depth in which he is loved and will be truly missed.

Both parents preceded him in death. Also, preceding him in death were daughter, Edna Jean White; sons, Johnny Ray White and Alan Lee White; granddaughter, Stephanie Chapman; and son-in-law, William Chapman; Three sisters, Pauline McCullor (Claude); Levergie Brigham (Nat); Inez Phillips (Rev. C.J.R. Phillips Sr.).

Abe leaves to cherish his memories and legacy: three daughters, Patricia Lyons (James), Belinda Chapman, and Cathy Lattimer (Daryl Sr.); nine grandchildren, Kevin Lyons, Cassandra Jackson (Gregory), Cedric Lyons, Sr. (Shellye), Portia Chapman, Anitra Harris (Jabari), Tiffany White, Daryl Lattimer, Jr. Jaleesa White, and Derrick Lattimer, one brother, Rev. J.C. White, Sr. (Earline); one Aunt Syble L. McGee of Wichita, Kansas; 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

