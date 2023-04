Superb Woman: Dr. Jacqueline McDowell-Walton

Dr. Jacqueline McDowell-Walton has had an impressive career as a Principal/ Assistant Principal/ Director of Curriculum/ Special Education Coordinator/Academic & Testing Coordinator/Teacher. She has enjoyed stints as special education coordinator at Harmony School of Innovation, principal at Focus Academy.

Dr. MCDowell-Walton received a BA in Multi-Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas Woman’s University, a Master of Education from Texas Christian University and Doctor of Education from Nova Southeastern University. Her focus is on helping children and other educators to thrive.