Superb Woman: Michelle London-Bell

Michelle London-Bell, an entrepreneur, adjunct professor at Houston Community College and published writer, is a content, marketing and visual communications expert. She received her MBA from University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Houston. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the National Black MBA Association, she is the owner/founder & creative director at Urban Media Group of Texas. A consummate professional who is highly respected, Michelle has enjoyed stints as a content strategist and marketing manager for Aquent; reporter for the Dallas Examiner and Dallas South News; campaign associate for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas; medical representative for Merck; marketing associate for Houston Symphony and Analyst at AIG.
