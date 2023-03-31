Connect with us

Obits

Joseph Smith (AUGUST 14, 1942 –MARCH 18, 2023)

Joseph Smith

Joseph was born to, Joseph and Suzana on, August 14, 1942. He married Beulah Smith (Nee’ Hitzeroth) in 1966, and they lived together in Texas and Massachusetts. Together they raised five children: Manuel Smith (Vanessa Hunter-Smith), Rachelle Smith , Celciu Smith (Gladys Mendez-Smith), Wandell Smith, and Laurinda Briggs (Derek Briggs). He leaves as his legacy eight grandchildren: Abigail Elizabeth Finnels, Manuel Vaughn Matthew Smith, Macayla Victoria Smith, Jordan Andrea Smith, Isaac Edward Baccus, Isabella Francisca Smith, Cadie Elizabeth Baccus and Damon Alexander James Briggs. He also leaves to cherish in his memory three siblings, Lucrecia Augusto, Helena Cruz, and Arnold Smith.

He was preceded in death by Angelina Aldasse (sister), Idalina Constance (sister), Carlos Augusto (brother), Eliza Augusto (sister), Pedro Augusto (brother), Ivone Rodrigues (sister), and Flosset Albasini (sister).

His children remember him as a man of unwavering faith who impacted and touched the lives of everyone he met. Joseph was a doctor of theology with a degree from Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas.

He was the Senior Pastor at Assemblies of God Ebenezer Ministries in Marlborough, MA since 2000.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services. A reception will follow at Assemblies of God Ebenezer Ministries. Pastor Gerardo Talhadas will officiate the ceremony. The family would also like to thank all the family and friends for their love and support.

