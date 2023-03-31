Gloria Bailey (July 17, 1949 ~ March 24, 2023)

My Beginnings

I was the eldest of seven children born to Ennis and Dorothy Mae Webb Bailey in Dallas, Texas on July 17, 1949. I was married several times and had 2 boys; Darrell (Robin) and Kerry Robinson.

Education

I attended several of Dallas’ schools and graduated from M.C. Williams in Houston, Texas. I also attended El Centro College in Dallas, Texas.

My Calling

I lived to serve others in my spiritual walk with God. For 40+ years I was employed with Parkland Hospital as a supervisor in Dietary. I loved to cook and decorate. Fashion was truly my passion… simply put, I was born to shop!

My Spiritual Journey

At an early age, I was baptized at Community First Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C. H. Gerald. Later in my adult life, I served faithfully as a Deaconess, sung in the choir, honorary usher, and belonged to the P’W.O.G. which stands for Powerful Women of God. I was also one of the great cooks of the church. I serve proudly as the Mother of Central Dallas Church, under the Leadership of Pastor Lorenzo Brown. I was an active member of Men’s and Women’s Community Ministry.

My Legacy of Life & Love

The birth of my two beautiful boys will always be the greatest joy of my life. I treasure every moment, and each experience we shared individually and jointly as a mother and confidant. I love the both of you ultimately. I leave a legacy of love to both of you and ask that you keep the day torch burning. I leave a legacy of love to my children, Darrell Robinson (Robin) and Kerry Robinson. Brothers Randle Lee Bailey, Larry Gill Bailey, Robert Wayne Bailey, and sister Tammy Bailey- Johnson (Lonnie). Fourteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, three beautiful ladies that she considers as her daughters.

A Sweet Reunion

To my heavenly family, I now reunite with you who proceeded me in death, my parents, Ennis and Dorothy Bailey Jr.; my two sisters, Charlotte Gail “Bailey & Karen Bailey- Prince; one grandson, Greg Weasah; nieces, Crystal Gail Johnson & Keilani Bailey; nephews, Justin Rashad Johnson & Ennis Deon Bailey, and two of my husbands.