Ms. Earnestine Green (MAY 2, 1929 –MARCH 16, 2023)

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, our Heavenly Father called his Servant home to rest. Earnestine (Caldwell) Green was born on May 2, 1929, to Lafayette and Evelyn Caldwell in Rodessa, Louisiana. She was the second of five children Eula Mae Caldwell Faggett, William Henry Caldwell, Cleve Caldwell and Fredonia Super.

Earnestine Caldwell Green attended grade school at Pine Valley School in Rodessa, Louisiana. Her family relocated to Marshall, Texas in 1941, where she would go on to graduate from Pemberton High School, Class of 1946.

Earnestine always had a passion for caring for others. In 1947, she moved to Dallas to pursue a career in nursing. She was later certified as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, in which she served as a private duty nurse until 1974.

In that same year, Earnestine was united in holy matrimony to Frank Green on March 5, 1974. She was a devoted wife and business partner until his passing in 1990.

Earnestine was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church for over forty years. She served as a proud member of the Usher Board, faithful attendant of bible study and would assist her sister with the Women’s Auxiliary Mission preparing meals in the church kitchen.

Earnestine spent many hours talking with her best friend Ida Webb and cousin Ida Belle Patton. She treasured her nieces and nephews as her own children, to ensure they were always taken care of. Earnestine is preceded in death by her husband Frank Green, her parents Lafayette and Evelyn Caldwell, sister Eula Mae Caldwell Faggett and two brothers, William Henry and Cleve Caldwell. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister Fredonia Super — Kansas City, KS, Cousin — Ida Belle Patton, great nephews Calvin Caldwell (Precillia) Fort Worth, TX, Anthony Caldwell Fort Worth, TX, Patiri ‘Terry’ Berkley, Austin, TX, Michael Faggett (Rebecca), Shreveport, LA, Nicholas Faggett, Dallas, TX, Devin Mitchell, Jeferni Cameron, great nieces Lavetra Traylor (William) Mt. Pleasant, TX , Latoyia Holmes, Kimberly Gibson, Nneka Hobbs (Terance) Dallas, TX and special friend Ida Webb and host of relatives and friends.

Special Thanks to Mrs. Lennora Stafford, Mrs. Dories Reeves, Mrs. Kathy Martinez, the staff of Brentwood Nursing Home Dallas, Texas, and Ultimate Caring Hospice for providing care in her last days. Also, a Special Thanks to the neighbors of Riverway Drive for all their love and support over the years.