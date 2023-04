Superb Woman: Ingrid Williams

Ingrid Williams is a principal in Fort Worth ISD with more than 30 years as an educator, with 11 as an English/Journalism teacher; she is a leader in her field! Ingrid graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in broadcast journalism while also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the National Association of Black Journalists. She also received her Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Texas Woman’s University. Principal Williams is an expert in developing effective academic interventions for the most at-risk students.

https://www.facebook.com/ingrid.williams.1614

https://www.instagram.com/ingridwilliams4499/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ingrid-williams-baa09723/

ADVERTISEMENT