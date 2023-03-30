North Texas HBCU celebrates 151st Founders’ Day

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News

Paul Quinn College, North Texas’ only Historically Black College, is celebrating its 151st Founders’ Day Weekend Festivities from March 31 to April 2. The event is hosted by the Paul Quinn National Alumni Association.

Founded in 1872, in Austin, Texas, Paul Quinn came to Dallas in 1990. According to their website, the school’s original purpose was to educate freed slaves and their offspring; today, by emphasizing academic excellence, experiential learning and entrepreneurship, Paul Quinn has established itself as a model for urban higher education.

On Friday, March 31, the association will host a Founders’ Day convocation and second quarter National Alumni convening and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The events will take place at 3837 Simpson Stuart Road, Dallas. The Founders’ Day reception will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at BH Lounge in DeSoto, located at 2021 N. Hampton Rd #100, DeSoto.

On Saturday, April 1, the second annual Student v. Alumni All-Star Basketball Game will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Paul Quinn College Health & Wellness Center.

Finally, on Sunday, April 2, there will be a Sunday Worship with Paul Quinn at the Friendship-West Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., a student and alumni brunch and day party at Cafe’ & SUB-Patio from noon to 4 p.m., and a PQC Gospel Concert at Richard Allen Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m.

Alumni, students, faculty and friends are all invited to join in the festivities and pay homage to the institution’s remarkable legacy.