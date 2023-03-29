With great sorrow and praises to God, the descendants of Gregory and Patricia Anderson announces the passing of our father Gregory D. Anderson. He went to his eternal resting place on March 20, 2023, at the age of 66. Born as Gregory DeWayne Anderson on February 27, 1957, in Dallas, Texas to Odell Ennis Sr. and Claudia Mae Anderson, both preceded him in death.

Greg (G Daddy) attended several elementary schools in Dallas Independent Schools District (Lisbon, Roger Q. Mills and H. S. Thompson) and he graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1975. After high school, he attended Midwestern State University. Greg (G Daddy) worked as a manager for most of his professional life: Red Coleman’s Liquor Store, Eckerd Drug Store, Bank of America, I2 Technology. His last place of employment was RHEMA Medical Supplies.

In 1971, the love story of Greg and Patricia Jackson began. In 1972, he was 14 years of age when the Anderson Family Dynasty started with the birth of their first daughter, Charleta Anderson. At the age of 19, their second daughter, LaQunta’s Anderson, was born and at the age of 21 his son, Lelon Anderson, was born. On June 18, 1982, Greg and Patricia exchanged wedding vows and their union lasted until Patricia’s passing in 2011. Greg was loved by everyone that he met, he was the one you called when you needed someone to take charge. Known for his brash demeanor, his love for family, and his domino skills, the self-proclaimed people’s champ went out on top; his big voice and quick wit will be missed.

Greg has reunited with his wife, Patricia Anderson, his father, Odell Ennis Sr., his mother, Claudia (Anderson) Walker, his stepmother, Betty Mae Ennis, his brother Billy Bernard Anderson (Helen), his maternal grandparents; Willie Jack Anderson and Girtrue Anderson and his paternal grandparents; Alvin L. Ennis and Carrie L. Humphrey.

Greg leaves behind to carry on his legacy his daughters Charleta Anderson, LaQunta’s Shanklin (Tavoris); his son Lelon Anderson; his sisters Angela Johnson, Vickie Ennis, Brenda (Earnest) Jenkins, Linda (Marc) James and; his brother Odell (Clarice) Ennis Jr.; Grandchildren: Dominique (Areniqua) Edmonson, Gavin Edmonson Sr., Tedra Edmonson, Trevon Anderson and Tyveion Shanklin; 6 great grandchildren and a host of loving friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus Comforts the Disciples

1. Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. 4. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.

John 14: 1-4 KJV