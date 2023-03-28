Tonya Q. Alexander

Tonya’s Life Journey

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

On February 23, 1973, a beautiful a baby girl name Tonya Quanette Alexander (affectionately known as Toni) was born in Dallas, Texas to the parents of George E. and Mildred L. Henderson Alexander. Tonya accepted Christ at an early age and received her spiritual education at Macedonia Baptist Church, Dallas, under the leadership of Pastor L. J. Taylor. Tonya was faithful in the Youth Ministry until the beginning of her collegiate journey. In 2008, she united with Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Curtis W. Wallace, where she currently served.

Tonya received her public education in Dallas, attending Skyline High School where she graduated in the Class of 1991. Tonya’s college journey began at Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania, where she attained her undergraduate degree in Accounting and Finance. While at Penn State Tonya pledged Delta Sigma Ti in 1994. Upon returning to Dallas, Tonya attended DeVry University in Irving, Texas where she earned her master’s degree in finance.

Professionally, Tonya was employed with Robert Half Accounting Temps, Patrick Crowe Photography and UPS as an accountant in the finance department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone who knew Tonya were well aware of her relationship with Jesus Christ. She was passionate about her study of God’s word. She and her mother, Mildred had prayer and bible study every morning during the period of her illness. Her spiritual journey lined up with her love for her Heavenly Father. In other words, she “walked the talk.”

Tonya left her earthly dwelling to glory, peacefully on the morning of March 14, 2023, with her mother by her side.

Awaiting her in heaven are her maternal and paternal grandparents. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother Mildred and father George; aunts, uncles and cousins, other relatives and friends.