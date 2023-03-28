CARL CRAYTON (February 8, 1930 — March 17, 2023)

To know him is to love him. Carl Crayton, son of Ernest and Alice Smith Crayton and the second of eight children, was born on February 8, 1930 in Hallsville, TX. Carl attended school in the Hallsville Independent School District. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age and was baptized by his father, Pastor Ernest Crayton at the Hebron Baptist Church of Longview, TX.

Private First-Class Carl Crayton served in the United States Army from October 1951 – September 1953. After leaving the military, he relocated to Dallas, TX where he had various occupations: Red Ball Motor Freight truck driver, carpenter and entrepreneur of C & J Roofing, and landscaper/gardener – his passion later in life – and not to mention, THE best barbeque grill master. He only shared his secret with the most trustworthy and capable grillers.

He was an avid sports fan; but if he had to choose one, it was baseball. He and his brother HL shared their love for the Texas Rangers every opportunity they could throughout their lives. Even when separated by distance, they would call each other and watch the games together. With his grandsons, he shared his affinity for trains, particularly the triplets – Jamie, Julian and Jonathan; his love of music with Nick, and the joy of fishing with anyone who would join him.

Carl met and married Joyce Fowler on July 26, 1962. To this union, two daughters were born Antoniea and Jacqueline. The ultimate “Girl Dad” before it was a popular term, he found pleasure in watching his daughters, Carlette, Antoniea, and Jackie become beautiful thriving women. Carl loved people, so it was only natural that he became Daddy to so many young people, offering advice and support whenever he could. Married for over 31 years, Joyce preceded him in death. On June 17, 2000, he married Betty Luckey Smith and added a bonus son and daughter, Barry and Angela Smith.

Carl was a founding member of the Greater Mount Hebron Baptist Church of Dallas, TX where he was ordained as a deacon. He also served as a trustee, church officer, and member of the male chorus. When he moved to Marshall, TX in 2000, he united with the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where he continued to serve in the same capacities with the same passion and love for the Lord. He served faithfully until his health failed him. On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Lord called his servant home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Ernest & Mrs. Alice Crayton; two brothers, the Rev. Horace L. Crayton and Robert Crayton; three sisters, Doris Crayton, Ruth Nealey, and Velma Brown; son-in-law, Alexander Nicholson; his first wife, Joyce Crayton.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Betty Crayton; three daughters, Carlette Johnson (Lelious), Antoniea Drake (Robert), and Jacqueline Nicholson; bonus daughter, Angela Smith and bonus son Barry Smith (Jacqueline); two sisters, Lucille Dillard and Earnest Lee Donaldson; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Crayton and Gloria Crayton.

His legacy lives on through his 14 grandchildren: Rachel Lyons (Kendall), Tabitha Roberson (DeCarlos), Christina Johnson, Anna Collier (Dominique), Joshua Crayton, Jacob Drake (Cydnei), Jamie Drake, Julian Drake, Jonathan Drake, Crayton Nicholson (Karen), Stephanie Nicholson, Mercedes Nicholson (Amanda), Nicolas Smith, and Taiya Smith; 9 great-grandchildren: Laniya, Elisha, Benjamin and Lillian Roberson, Ava and Noah Collier, Rylei Drake, Jaxon and King Nicholson; and extended family members: Madeline and Madison Adkison, Denise Jordan and Nelson Ayodeji; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.