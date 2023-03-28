Harriette Lillian Harrison (October 26, 1947 – March 12, 2023)

Harriette Lillian Barnes Harrison’s journey began on October 26, 1947, when she was born to Moses Barnes and Lula Louise Reeves Barnes in Dallas, Texas.

Harriette was a product of the Dallas Independent School System, with an early childhood beginning at the St. Paul AME Church’s Kindergarten. She attended the Charles Rice and Phyllis Wheatley Elementary Schools and was a 1966 graduate of the James Madison High School in Dallas. After graduation, Harriette was employed by the Lone Star Gas Company in Dallas. Additionally, her employment career included Gulf Oil Company, Fina Oil Company, and ultimately retiring from the Locke, Liddell & Sapp, LLC Law Firm in Houston, Texas.

In June 1968, Harriette married the absolute love of her life—Earl Louis Harrison. They had two sons, Anthony Jerome, and Jason Sean. Deeply in love and inseparable, they relocated from Dallas to Succasunna, New Jersey to further Earl’s career. In 1983 the family eventually transferred d to and resided in Spring, Texas. It is without saying, that Harriette was a tireless caregiver to both her loving husband, Earl and doting son, Jason during their illnesses.

Harriette’s favorite color was Green, which perfectly captures the essence of her character! Green, which symbolizes life and is associated with nature, health, and growth, perfectly resonates nature’s cycle of birth, death, and then rebirth with transformation and new beginnings. Green is the result of the colors Blue and Yellow. (Blue, symbolizing tranquility, softness, calmness, and Yellow, symbolizing happiness, joy, and energy!) Certainly, her calm, caring, and serene demeanor, yet energized spirit, illustrates her life in a loving, celebratory, and exuberant way!

