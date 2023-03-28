Connect with us

News

RESIDENTS SPEND SATURDAY MORNING CLEANING-UP DESOTO

Citywide Volunteers Remove Over 700 Pounds of Trash

Published

More than 100 volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash and debris throughout DeSoto.

Individual residents, families, community organizations, and numerous City officials took part in clean-ups in and around seven key locations in DeSoto and collected a total of more than 700 pounds of trash.

DeSoto’s Saturday Citywide Trash Pick-Up Day was coordinated by Keep DeSoto Beautiful, DeSoto Parks & Recreation, the City of DeSoto, and the DeSoto Independent School District.

To learn more about helping to Keep DeSoto Beautiful visit https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/278/Keep-DeSoto-Beautiful

Saturday’s Citywide Clean-Up Locations:

Clean Up Site A – 200 S. Polk St., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site B – 1421 N. Beckley Ave., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site C – 250 N. Elerson Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site D – 1415 N. Cockrell Hill Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site E – 620 S. Westmoreland Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site F – 610 W. Wintergreen Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site G – 229 S. Hampton Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Video Clip of DeSoto Parks & Recreation Crew disposing of larger items collected Saturday: https://app.box.com/s/aqyjdjng0ld2faee19zl6yubo6vwu5rj 

