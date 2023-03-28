RESIDENTS SPEND SATURDAY MORNING CLEANING-UP DESOTO

More than 100 volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash and debris throughout DeSoto.

Individual residents, families, community organizations, and numerous City officials took part in clean-ups in and around seven key locations in DeSoto and collected a total of more than 700 pounds of trash.

DeSoto’s Saturday Citywide Trash Pick-Up Day was coordinated by Keep DeSoto Beautiful, DeSoto Parks & Recreation, the City of DeSoto, and the DeSoto Independent School District.

To learn more about helping to Keep DeSoto Beautiful visit https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/278/Keep-DeSoto-Beautiful

Saturday’s Citywide Clean-Up Locations:

Clean Up Site A – 200 S. Polk St., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site B – 1421 N. Beckley Ave., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site C – 250 N. Elerson Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site D – 1415 N. Cockrell Hill Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site E – 620 S. Westmoreland Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site F – 610 W. Wintergreen Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site G – 229 S. Hampton Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Video Clip of DeSoto Parks & Recreation Crew disposing of larger items collected Saturday: https://app.box.com/s/aqyjdjng0ld2faee19zl6yubo6vwu5rj

