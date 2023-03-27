Connect with us

Superb Woman: Dr. Unoma Okorafor

Dr. Unoma Okorafor
Dr. Unoma Okorafor

Dr. Unoma Okorafor is the founder and CEO of Herbal Goodness. Born in Asaba,Nigeria, she ws selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Dallas/Fort Worth Office as the District Woman in Business Champion for 2022.  She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Lagos, her master’s degree from Rice University and her Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, all in Computer Engineering. Prior to founding Herbal Goodness, Dr. Okorafor worked as a software engineer and technical lead. She enjoys working on creative ideas and applying her knowledge to implement highly efficient systems.Dr. Okorafor is a passionate social entrepreneur and founder of the 501(c)non-proﬁt Working to Advance African Women (WAAW) Foundation, which promotes STEM education for girls in Africa.

She is deeply passionate about healthy living and sharing her great love for super herbs.

