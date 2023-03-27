Message from the Dallas Mayor

It’s official: Dallas is #1 (again).

This week, Sports Business Journal announced that Dallas ranks as the top city in the United States for sports business, beating out New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Dallas is a clear star in every category that the Sports Business Journal considered. The analysis highlights this city’s world-class venues, fandom, tenured franchises, and more. It also notes that Dallas excels because of its relatively low cost of living, quality hospitality and entertainment options, and safe environment.

It’s no surprise that crime influenced the ranking and was mentioned by multiple industry executives as a reason they avoid conducting sports business in certain cities. But as you know, Dallas is the only major city in the nation to record two consecutive years of violent crime reductions in every major category.

This ranking is a big win and proves once again that Dallas is the best city in the nation!

Building a future together

Looking ahead, there is a huge opportunity on the horizon to build on this city’s significant momentum and create a better future together.

Planning is underway for the 2024 Bond Program, and as part of the development process, I appointed Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal as Chair of the Community Bond Task Force (CBTF). In addition, here are the five chairs of the CBTF subcommittees:

Linda Koop , Streets Subcommittee Chair

, Streets Subcommittee Chair Jennifer Staubach Gates , Critical Facilities Subcommittee Chair

, Critical Facilities Subcommittee Chair Garrett Boone , Parks & Trails Subcommittee Chair

, Parks & Trails Subcommittee Chair Anita Childress , Flood Protection & Storm Drainage Subcommittee Chair

, Flood Protection & Storm Drainage Subcommittee Chair Tony Shidid, Economic Development & Housing Subcommittee Chair

Read more here about these distinguished leaders’ wealth of experience and expertise.

The CBTF and its subcommittees, each made up of 15 members appointed by the Dallas City Council, are charged with assessing the city’s nearly $14 billion needs inventory and recommending to the city council a $1 billion package of capital improvement projects. These chairs were selected to put the people’s most important priorities first throughout the process, regardless of city council district boundaries. And it is these chairs’ mission to recommend high-impact projects that will create a safer, stronger, and more vibrant Dallas for all.

This will be the city’s first bond program since 2017, when Dallas voters approved propositions totaling $1.05 billion. This bond package included about $533 million for street repairs and transportation improvements, over $261 million for parks, trails, and recreation facilities, and more than $15 million for library facilities.

The CBTF and five subcommittees are scheduled to begin meeting in May 2023 at least once a month for five months. This is a crucial opportunity to invest in this city’s most significant needs. Specifically, this administration is focused on improving through the bond package the “Three P’s” — public safety, potholes, and parks. Stay tuned for more updates!

A major step forward

It’s a relief to report that the demolition of Valley View Center is finally underway. For more than a decade, the dilapidated former mall — which occupied roughly 30 acres of land — has been an urban blight and public safety hazard characterized by controversy.

This area in North Dallas is critical to this city’s future. Last year, the Dallas City Council designated it as the International District. Since then, a Trade Office of France opened that will spark a transformation of the area into a gateway to the world.

Dallas deserves a strong International District and vibrant new development on the site of the old mall. This demolition is a major step forward for North Dallas and will help cement this city’s rightful place on the international stage.

Moving in the right direction

Lastly, if you missed the good news, new survey results released recently show that Dallas is moving in the right direction.

That’s what 54% of respondents said in a recent survey conducted by Garin Hart Yang Research Group. Compared to the mood in the rest of the nation, these survey results quantify the positive vibes you can feel right now in Dallas neighborhoods and demonstrate that this city has significant momentum.

The survey also reports four more key findings:

38% of respondents rate crime/public safety as the top issue in Dallas. Public safety, as you know, is this administration’s top priority.

of respondents rate crime/public safety as the top issue in Dallas. Public safety, as you know, is 72% of respondents believe Dallas is very or somewhat safe.

of respondents believe 85% of respondents feel very or somewhat safe in their own neighborhoods.

of respondents 77% of respondents approve of my job performance.

These results are encouraging, but there is still plenty of work to do on behalf of the people of Dallas.

For instance, another major area of concern highlighted in the survey is homelessness. This is a complex problem to address, which is why I created in February the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness Organizations, Policies, and Encampments, or HOPE. The HOPE Task Force is responsible for finding, developing, and recommending concrete solutions to reduce homelessness and encourage healthier and safer communities in this city. Just know that this administration is committed to a relentless focus on solving problems with common-sense solutions.

That’s all for now. Take care of yourselves and each other. And keep building on this Big Dallas Energy!

Until next time