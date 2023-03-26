Ashly Marie Green (December 24, 1988 – March 18, 2023)

Ashly Green, 34, passed away on March 18, 2023, in Houston, TX.

Ashly Green was born on December 24, 1988 in Olongapo City, Phillipines, to Randy Underwood and Julita Ehurango.

Ashly graduated from River Road High School in 2007 and went on to earn her ADN from Amarillo College in 2012, then her BSN from Western Governor’s University in 2022. She started her career as a RN and went on to work for 11 years.

Ashly married Chase Green on July 26, 2014 in Amarillo. The couple had 2 children, Cayden and Scarlett Green.

Ashly was best known for chasing her kids in all their activities and keeping books, baking (especially cakes), being a handyman, knitting, and being very competitive.

Ashly is survived by Chase Green – husband, Julita Ehurango – mother, Randy Underwood – father, Marijane Underwood – sister, Cayden Green – son, Scarlett Green – daughter, Aniko Green – mother-in-law, Cregg Green – father-in-law, Chay Green – brother-in-law, Ben Martinez – brother-in-law.

Ashly is preceded in death by Virginia Harrell – grandmother, Ference Varga – nagy papa, Charles Paul Green – grandfather.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mansfield Funeral Home.