Superb Woman: Joyce Ann Robinson 

Joyce Ann Robinson is a minister, author, and speaker. She is a mentor to many, and her values distinguish her as a virtuous woman.  Joyce graduated from Southern Bible Institute in Dallas with a diploma in Biblical studies.   She continued to further her education in Biblical studies and graduated from J. Lee Foster School of Biblical Studies/Tyndale Seminary in Dallas, TX. She is a founding member of the Dallas Chapter of Women of Purpose International Ministries, where she served under the leadership of Dr. O. Virginia Phillips, Ph.D.  She has also served on the Board of Directors of “Word Walking Wives.” Joyce volunteers her time with various local organizations supporting women and young girls.

