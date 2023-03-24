Loletha A. Mathis June 1, 1985 – March 14, 2023)

Loletha was born in Dallas, Texas on June 1st. 1985 to Larrymi Mathis and Lotis Thompson. She received her education from Rowlett High School in Rowlett, Tx.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Arvell Carter and Larry Goins: Great-grandparent, Lillie Oliver. She leaves to mourn her mother, Larrymi Mathis (Andomo Betts): Two children; Jimeyah and Jimyan Mathis; Siblings: LaKeisha Mathis, Vardaja Myers Mathis and Zardaja Myers Mathis (Taylor Jackson); Aunt, Dekeita Mathis; Niece, Journee McGowan; Nephews: Josh, Jakailen McGowan and Bentley Hines. Grandpa; Gerald Carter; Great grandmother; Alene Robinsons and a host of other relatives and friends.