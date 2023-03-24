Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Loletha A. Mathis June 1, 1985 – March 14, 2023)

Published

Loletha A. Mathis

Loletha was born in Dallas, Texas on June 1st. 1985 to Larrymi Mathis and Lotis Thompson. She received her education from Rowlett High School in Rowlett, Tx.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Arvell Carter and Larry Goins: Great-grandparent, Lillie Oliver. She leaves to mourn her mother, Larrymi Mathis (Andomo Betts): Two children; Jimeyah and Jimyan Mathis; Siblings: LaKeisha Mathis, Vardaja Myers Mathis and Zardaja Myers Mathis (Taylor Jackson); Aunt, Dekeita Mathis; Niece, Journee McGowan; Nephews: Josh, Jakailen McGowan and Bentley Hines. Grandpa; Gerald Carter; Great grandmother; Alene Robinsons and a host of other relatives and friends. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Zandra Iona Flemister (NOVEMBER 21, 1951 – FEBRUARY 22, 2023)

Zandra Flemister, first Black woman in Secret Service, dies at 71 Hired as a special agent in 1974, she was hailed as ‘a trailblazer’...

1 day ago
Linda Fay Acy Pierce Linda Fay Acy Pierce

Obits

Linda Fay Acy-Pierce (June 3, 1955 – March 17, 2023)

Mrs. Linda Fay Acy-Pierce attended the Dallas Independent School District. She worked for UniFirst Corporation, Mesquite, Texas for many years until she retired. Mrs....

1 day ago

Obits

Ernest Hicks Jr.

A longtime Marshall, Texas resident passed away at 95 on March 12, 2023, peacefully in his home with his wife, Hazel Hicks, by his...

1 day ago
Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles

Obits

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Miles (February 18, 1960 ~ February 26, 2023)

"I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course. I have kept the faith" 2nd Timothy 4:7

2 days ago
Advertisement