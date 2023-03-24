Linda Fay Acy-Pierce (June 3, 1955 – March 17, 2023)

Mrs. Linda Fay Acy-Pierce attended the Dallas Independent School District.

She worked for UniFirst Corporation, Mesquite, Texas for many years until she retired.

Mrs. Linda was special…in her own world (all the stray animals will now have to find other accommodations…meals, nursing back to health, temporary and permanent shelter…she didn’t have much…but, what she did have…she shared with them animals…so, don’t be surprise if there are birds, rabbits, turtles, cats, dogs. She would order Globe, Star and Sun magazines trusting and vulnerably believing in what they printed.

Mrs. Linda is preceded in death by her Husband – Sam Pierce, Mother – Geneva Acy-Black, Father – James Acy, Sisters – Pearl Lee Acy-Salgado and Brenda Kay Acy-Rice, Brothers – Larry Donell Acy and James Ray Acy, Son – Don P. Acy, Grand-daughter Deondra D. Acy.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Aunt – Christine Acy, Daughter – Kimmy Acy, and Brother – Anthony Craig Acy; Sisters – Mable Louise Acy-Davis and Vickie Rena Acy-Jones. 4 Grandchildren; Nastasia A. Tave, Jr., R’Montis Acy-Perry, Kornelius Acy and Da’Mya Acy; 3 great-grandchildren; Kaiden Sentell, Janoah Acy, and Nahlani Acy and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, family, close friends, and friends.

