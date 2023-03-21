Arnulf “Shot” Mobley Sr. (February 1, 1969 – March 14, 2023)

Arnulf Dietmar Mobley, Sr. AKA “Shot” was born to Antoine’ Mobley and Chester Agnes of Dallas Texas on February 1, 1969. Shot was the only child.

Shot accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized under the leadership of the late Pastor Harold Banks. His great grandmother would have him walk to church EVERY Sunday where he was an active member on the children usher board and active in Sunday School.

Shot attended school in Dallas Independent School District. Shot was a member of the 1987 graduating class of Lincoln High School. During his early childhood, Shot developed a love for football at 6 years old where he excelled greatly. Prior to graduating high school he was approached by SEVERAL colleges and universities. He received a full scholarship to The University of Arizona where he constantly excelled in the sport of football in college. Shot graduated from The University Of Arizona in 1992 where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in English and Communications. He went on after graduation and eventually began to work for the United States Postal Service for 15 years.

He became an entrepreneur and started his on towing and roadside business called Big Shots Towing and Daddy Man’s Roadside Service, and The Perfect Shot Photography. Shot also became an educator as a Special Education Teacher at H. Grady Spruce High School and Wilmer Hutchins High School. He was selected Teacher Of The Year his first year working at Wilmer Hutchins H.S. He was truly loved by his coworkers at the United States Postal Service, H. Grady Spruce High School and Wilmer Hutchins High School. During his time at Wilmer Hutchins H.S. he was voted Teacher of The Year after his first working there. Along with other men at Wilmer Hutchins he was a part of starting up a boys mentoring program called Mens 33. He always continued to stay in touch with his coworkers as he considered them his extended work family.

The Honorable Arnulf Mobley, Sr. 33° joined New Testament Lodge # 3 /St. John Union Grand Lodge and became a Mason 2-26-2011 where he was a very active member in his Lodge, New Testament Lodge #3. Shot held the highest position for a Mason on a State level off and for 8 years. He has been very successful in his leadership for Texas for 8 years. New Testament Lodge # 3 was always working in the community giving back. Street adoptions handing out fruit and water, giving away hats and gloves to those in need, giving toiletries to those living under bridges, school supply drive give away every year toy drive give away for Christmas and Christmas parties annually.

His Children Left To Cherish His Life-

Shot had 3 beautiful children whom he adored and LOVED so much with every fiber of his body. He ALWAYS took GREAT care of his children, spent time with, raising them and his best to always guide them the RIGHT WAY.

Antoine Mobley 16, Arnulf Mobley Jr. 14, and AuJamar Mobley 12.

Family Left To Cherish Life-

Sidney Mobley (Uncle), Roseine Davis (Auntie), Willie Davis (uncle), Muriel (Punkin) Davis (cousin), Brad Davis(cousin). A host of Friends and several more cousins.

