Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DART Hosts Community Meetings About Future Service Projects

Published

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a series of in-person and virtual community meetings during the month of March to seek public input on Phase Two of the New Bus Network and other system improvements planned for 2024 and beyond.

Riders from throughout the DART Service Area are encouraged to attend the meetings to share their ideas on several topics and how they relate to each community, such as:

  • Phase Two of the New Bus Network
  • Bus corridor investments
  • Passenger amenities and facilities
  • Fleet transition plans
  • Operating facilities

More information and meeting dates can be found at DART.org/futureprojects.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

DART DART

News

DART Asks Young Artists: Where Can DART Take You?

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Student Art Contest has begun accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Wednesday, March 22,...

February 14, 2023
DART DART

News

DART 2022: Year in Review

As 2022 comes to a close, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) looks back on all of the accomplishments of this year. January: DART Launches...

January 1, 2023

Arts & Entertainment

Dallas College students participate in Dart’s Stuff the Bus

December 10, 2022
Dart Stuff a bus Dart Stuff a bus

Events

DART’s Annual Holiday Stuff a Bus Event Returns

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) “Stuff a Bus” program has returned to help our North Texas residents in need. With the holiday...

November 24, 2022
Advertisement