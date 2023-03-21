Stanley Tobias Wilson Jr. (November 5, 1892- March 8, 2023)

Stanley Tobias Wilson Jr. was a compassionate, talented, and courageous man, who died on February 1, 2023. He was 40 years old. Stanley was the blessed, beloved, and only child born from the union of Stanley Tobias Wilson Sr., and Dr. D. Pulane Lucas. Stanley was born on November 5, 1982, in Oklahoma City, OK, where his father played football for the University of Oklahoma Sooners. Stanley later resided with his parents in Cincinnati, OH, where his father was a star running back in the NFL with the Bengals. Stanley would eventually move to Oakland, CA, with his mother.

Stanley lived in the Bay Area while his mother completed her undergraduate degree. After she decided to relocate to New England to further her education, Stanley’s paternal grandparents, Henry and Beverly Wilson, became his loving and legal guardians in Carson, CA. This move enabled Stanley to remain close to his father, relatives, and numerous friends, while attending Frederick K.C. Price Christian School. At Price, he was introduced to football and track, and began to thrive as an athlete.

While growing up, Stanley also spent time in Boston with his mother who was studying at Harvard University. He enjoyed serving as a ballboy for the Harvard University basketball team, attending classes with his mother, and walking around the University and Harvard Square. But a brutal winter, combined with a longing for the activity, entertainment, and holidays at his grandparents’ home, led him back to Carson.

Upon his return, Stanley enrolled in Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, where he became a standout football player as a safety and member of the track team. He also performed in theater productions, served as a calculus tutor, and was crowned homecoming king.

Stanford University recruited Stanley to play as a defensive back for their football team from 2001-2004. As a senior, he recorded career highs for both tackles and passes, earning him honorable mention in the All-Pac-10. Stanley also proved to be a dominant member of the Cardinals’ track team, earning the title of one of Stanford’s top sprinters. He posted times in the 100m and 200m. These times are ranked among the top in the school’s history, with his time of 10.46 in the 100m, he currently holds the title of fourth in all-time at Stanford University.

At Stanford, he was elected by his peers to be a senator in the Associated Student Body. He pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Mu Chapter) and served as Vice President (2003 – 2004). Stanley became a mentor in the Children’s Visitation Program, where he focused on inspiring youth with incarcerated parents to become a positive asset in society.

In 2005, Stanley graduated with a B.A. in Urban Studies.

The Detroit Lions drafted Stanley as a Cornerback in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He focused on becoming a premiere football player and second-generation NFL player. During his 32 games in the NFL, Stanley Jr. racked up 86 tackles, eight passes deflected, and one forced fumble. In 2007, he was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, then was re-signed to a one-year deal. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles tendon during an exhibition game against the New York Giants, ending his career in the NFL.

Regardless of his station, Stanley made time to volunteer and help those in need. From 2005 – 2007, he was a motivational speaker who inspired high school students to focus on education, health, fitness, and achieving their goals.

Stanley cherished spending time with family and friends, driving, reading, conducting research, and listening to music. He traveled the world, to places like the Caribbean, Italy, South Africa, Australia, Israel, and Egypt. He was an avid learner and had a brilliant mind. He knew that a quality education, real-world experiences, and an established network of friends and mentors were critical to him while transitioning into a successful post-NFL professional career. In 2008, Stanley successfully completed a certificate at The Aresty Institute of Executive Education & The Wharton Sports Business Initiative: Business Management and Entrepreneurship Program. The Wharton School program at the University of Pennsylvania was sponsored by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

In 2009, Stanley completed The NFL Player Development Program: High Growth Entrepreneurship at Northwestern University. In 2009, enrolled in the Pre-Nursing Program at Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2014. After graduation, Stanley worked in the healthcare field in New York City, and later relocated to Portland, Oregon. He eventually returned to Carson to live with his grandmother.

Throughout his life, Stanley was a team player who cherished his friendships and valued his relationships with his teammates and fraternity brothers, as they did him. He courageously accepted new challenges with a strong faith in God and love of family. Stanley greeted each new day resilient with hope, optimism, purpose, and drive. He never stopped longing for the life that he knew he deserved.

Yet, over time, his behavior reflected the signs of his struggles with mental illness, drug addiction, and indications of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition that links brain degeneration to repeated concussions and head traumas.

Stanley is preceded in death by his grandfather Henry Ashford Wilson, Sr. He is survived, and will be missed, by his father, Stanley Tobias Wilson, Sr. (Kimberly), and mother, D. Pulane Lucas (Frederick); half-brother Seth Wilson; half-sisters Fredericka Lucas and Sarah Louise Wilson; grandparents Beverly K. Wilson, Deanna J. Evans (Joseph), and Delbert L. Evans, Sr. (Gladys); and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Stanley Wilson Jr.’s family would like to thank the Detroit Lions, Stanford University, Bishop Montgomery High School, Frederick K.C. Price Christian School, and many of Stanley’s friends and teammates who have shared their condolences, kind words and memories.

