Isaiah White (1939 – 2023)

Isaiah (Ike) White was born on December 25, 1939 to Eddie White and Willie Mae White in Navasota, Texas. Ike grew up in the church and loved to sing. Ike was a stickler or doing things the right way.

Navasota, Texas. Ike grew up in the church and loved to sing. Ike was a stickler for doing things the right way.

Ike graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Navasota, Texas. Ike attended Prairie View A&M University. Following his graduation from Prairie View, Ike joined the United States Army where he rose to the rank of Major. He served honorably in the Army, even serving in combat during the Vietnam War. After returning from War, Ike pursued his passion of being an entrepreneur. He owned several businesses. Ike loved life.

Ike was a loving father to his two children Dr. Brian White and Kim White-Pullin. He was very proud of their accomplishments, and he loved spending time with them. He was a proud grandfather who dotted on his two granddaughters Kassidy Pullin and Kailyn White. His smile would light up the room when he saw Kassidy and Kailyn. He would spend hours regaling them with stories of his life. He gave good advice to his children and grandchildren.

Ike departed this life on March 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly White-Pullin and siblings: Earl White, Willie Mae Jordan, Bernice Hodge, Dorothy Gilbert, Lillie May Duplechin, Hazel Richards, Joyce Martin, Mildred Stewart and Sarah McGrew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ike leaves to cherish his memory his son Dr. Brian C. White, granddaughters Kassidy Elizabeth Pullin and Kailyn Elaine White, his sister Eddie Lee Pierre (Russell) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family, friends and neighbors.