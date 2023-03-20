Holsey Otto Hickman (1934 – 2023)

Reverend Holsey Otto Hickman, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 while in the presence of his family, after a bout with pancreatic cancer and lymphoma. Born on April 23, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harry and Doris Hickman. He was the second of four children.

“Sonny”, as he is affectionately known in his hometown, is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Harold “Dickie” Hickman and Michael Stokes.

Holsey is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mae, and their 5 children, Kokayi, Gale, Keith, Stanley (Gloria), Gregory (Bobbie) and his sister Pat (Alvin) Sharpe. In addition, by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A proud graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, then serving after graduation in the Air Force during the Korean War. After fulfilling his civic duty, returned to Indiana, where he earned a B.A. from Indiana State University.

Under the mentorship of Rev. RT Andrews pastor of Mt Zion Baptist Church in Indianapolis, In his will to preach and his social conscience was quickly manifesting. Holsey’s participation in The March on Washington strengthened his will to fight for justice. Over the next several years, he was absorbed in the ministry and civil rights. Having a quest to attend seminary, Sonny’s travels took him to NYC, where he met Rev. Henry Mitchell, who became an influential mentor that impressed by his conviction, arranging a scholarship for Rev. Hickman to Colgate Divinity Theological School in Rochester, NY. While earning his M.A in Theology, his landlord introduced him to his amazing wife of 52 years, Mae. An Associate Minister at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Rochester NY., Co-creator and Director for the 19th Ward Youth Assoc., and a vital member for Fight, an organization for justice and economic equality.

Transitioning into Head Chaplain opportunities. First for the Monroe County Jail System in Rochester, NY and subsequently being tapped for the Director of Chaplains position for the GDCC (Greater Dallas Community of Churches) facilitating all things religious based in the Dallas County Jail System.

Chaplain Hickman on numerous boards and countless committees throughout his walk. Everything from Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee for Dallas Chapter of the NAACP, The Committee Against Racism for the Coalition of Churches in Prison Ministry and The Dallas Anti Apartheid Coalition. Creating or actively participating in several other effective coalitions to fight injustice, inequality and racism. The Dallas Peace Center acknowledged him as Peacemaker of the year.

Reverend Hickman was a champion for the Lord, having memberships throughout his life at Mount Zion to finishing his journey with Friendship West in Dallas, TX. He was a devoted husband and leader of his family, who adored his grandchildren.

His fight for justice will continue to have an indelible affect on the lives of many. He is Truly Missed!

His favorite scripture is Micah 6:8

“he has shown you, oh mortal, what is good. And what does the lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God”.