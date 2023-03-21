Black Business Spotlight: Sankofa Kitchen 

Sankofa Kitchen has provided the best of fresh and healthy food and beverage choices for the Dallas-Fort Worth areas for over 20 years. It’s located in the heart of Dallas, they offer vegan and meat lover meals, delicious smoothies, and the best customer service. They offer healthy lifestyle choices, steering away from fast food to offer fresh food. They’re open Tuesday to Sunday 11 am to 7 pm. 4141 W. Wheatland Rd. 972-296-0940.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Actively Black is a Black owned entity created by former professional Basketball player Lanny Smith. Actively Black was created with the input and advice...
Spotlight Story
A tale of history told in every. Ezra Coffee Company is a specialty coffee brand that connects coffee, culture, and history with every blend....
Spotlight Story
Soulgood Express, owner Chef Cynthia Nevels, has a new concept. Soulgood Express is now open in Frisco. They now have two mini concepts in...
Spotlight Story
Harold’s Chicken is an iconic chicken restaurant from Chicago, just opened a franchise in Cedar Hill, Texas. Black owned by Kristen Pierce-Sherrod. Her Father...