Black Business Spotlight: Sankofa Kitchen 

Sankofa Kitchen

Sankofa Kitchen has provided the best of fresh and healthy food and beverage choices for the Dallas-Fort Worth areas for over 20 years. It’s located in the heart of Dallas, they offer vegan and meat lover meals, delicious smoothies, and the best customer service. They offer healthy lifestyle choices, steering away from fast food to offer fresh food. They’re open Tuesday to Sunday 11 am to 7 pm. 4141 W. Wheatland Rd. 972-296-0940.

https://www.sankofakitchen.com/

