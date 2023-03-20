OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

“Faiths and nonprofit leaders become frustrated when they submit good proposals, but still don’t get funded. But there’s a missing ingredient — knowing how to find funding partners that actually want to deliver that check so you can get the work done,” says Michelle Edmond, instructor of the upcoming OCCUR and The San Francisco Foundation FAITHS capacity building training, Getting Funded Part 2: The Path to Finding Your Best Funding Partners.

“That’s what they’ll learn in this session,” says Edmond. “In Getting Funded Part 1, leaders learned how to craft a strong master proposal, but that’s just half of the puzzle. Now let’s pursue the funding,” she says.

There are myriad funding sources available to faith-based and nonprofit organizations, but finding the right match is often confusing. Edmond, CEO and founder of the Jamko, brings a long, successful track record of mentoring and training nonprofit and faith-based organizations in research and other fund development techniques.

Participants will learn:

How to identify and apply to a variety of funders that are eager to fund impactful programs

Which foundations and corporations are good sources for funding for your work

How to self-screen to minimize rejections

How to get free access to online resources through public library system portals

Understanding how to advocate for your work

Confidence to navigate in an arena that is hidden from small nonprofits

Information that is available on a wide variety of websites and platforms

“We are excited to bring a master teacher of Michelle Edmond’s caliber to the program,” said Carmen Bogan, lead consultant for the San Francisco Foundation program called A Model Built on Faith. “We are also pleased to announce that organizations who attend both sessions are eligible to apply for a grant to receive proposal grant writing and grant research consulting support. After many years in this work, OCCUR is still in the trenches with our nonprofit and faiths organizations. We are committed to their success because their success changes lives. And it’s long past time for our community programs to be funded.”

This training is recommended for individuals new to funding research as well as those who want to polish their research skills and build confidence to navigate in this arena, which is swiftly changing.

Date: March 23, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. PDT

Location: Virtual training, Zoom Meeting ID: 861 4945 3331

To Register for the Event: Visit AModelBuiltOnFaith.org

