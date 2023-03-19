Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Danyel Surrency Jones

Published

Danyel Surrency Jones

Danyel Surrency Jones is the co-founder and former CEO of Powerhandz, a sports and fitness product tech platform. She is the head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator. Surrency Jones received her BS in healthcare administration from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from Florida International University. Hailing from Jacksonville, FL, she is on the advisory board for Dallas Sports Commission, North Texas Food Bank, Junior Achievements of Dallas, Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation and The Power to Give Foundation. A wife and mother, Danyel is smart, stylish, intuitive, motivated, beautiful and talented.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Marina Mclean Dr. Marina Mclean

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Marina Mclean 

Dr. Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, life coach, master coach, worship leader, songwriter and award-winning author and television host. She has released four...

9 hours ago
Margaret Woods Kyle Margaret Woods Kyle

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Margaret Woods Kyle

Margaret Woods Kyle is a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, initiated into the Theta Mu Chapter and currently a member of...

2 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson Sha’Carri Richardson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson is a track and field athlete, specializing in the 100 and 200 meters sprint. The Dallasite was named one of the 10...

3 days ago
Nikki Wilson Nikki Wilson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Nikki Wilson

Nikki Wilson is the Chief People Officer at TRG agency. She has won many awards for her work including, HR Executive of the Year...

4 days ago
Advertisement