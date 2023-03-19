Superb Woman: Danyel Surrency Jones

Danyel Surrency Jones is the co-founder and former CEO of Powerhandz, a sports and fitness product tech platform. She is the head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator. Surrency Jones received her BS in healthcare administration from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from Florida International University. Hailing from Jacksonville, FL, she is on the advisory board for Dallas Sports Commission, North Texas Food Bank, Junior Achievements of Dallas, Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation and The Power to Give Foundation. A wife and mother, Danyel is smart, stylish, intuitive, motivated, beautiful and talented.