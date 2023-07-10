Superb Women June 2023

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

Our Superb Women!

2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated this space to uplifting Black women and spreading a message that we need to show love and empower people with love instead of destroying them with hate and disrespect. We celebrate Black Women and call them SUPERB! AND WE ARE KEEPING THE CELEBRATION GOING FOREVER! We love you Black Queens!

REV. FRANCES “TONI” MURPHY DRAPER

Baltimore’s Rev. Frances “Toni” Murphy Draper is great-granddaughter of the AFRO Newspaper founder and granddaughter of a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority founder, of which she is also a member. At Morgan State University, she earned a B.A. in Spanish Education and then a M.Ed from Johns Hopkins University. “Toni” attended the University of Maryland, earning an M.B.A., and picked up graduate credits at St. Mary’s Seminary before receiving an M.S. in pastoral counseling in 1996 from Loyola College. She received a doctorate in ministry from the United Theological Seminary. She is the publisher of The AFRO. In 2022, Toni was named National Newspaper Publishers Association Publisher of the Year and Editor & Publisher’s 25 over 50. Three times she has been honored as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.

SONYA SWANSON

Hailing from Cleveland Heights, OH, where she graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Sonya Swanson is an alum of Florida A&M University, where she studied mathematics and computer science and received a BS Degree. She has enjoyed stints as a senior project manager at AT&T, Group X Fitness Instructor at Fitness Connection, Owner/Artist at Body Be Dazzled Face & Body Art, Scientific Staff member at Nortel Networks, Test Engineer at Compaq and software engineer at Ericsson. She’s the chapter secretary for the Dallas-Fort Worth FAMU National Alumni Association and she has also held numerous other positions locally and regionally. Sonya is a notary public, deputy registrar and community servant. A team player and born leader; she’s talented, smart, energetic and involved.

MARSHA THORNTON

Received a BBA Degree in Finance and MBA from Texas A&M University – Commerce, studied Human Dimensions of Organizations (HDO), Certificate of Strategic Leadership at The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist. She has spent almost two decades at AT&T where she is the Director of Financial Analysis. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Marsha is a consummate professional. She is meticulous, methodical and practices the highest ethical standards. A born leader, Marsha is no-nonsense. She’s that person you want on your team if you are about taking care of business.

PEBELOCK ANDERSON

Pebelock Anderson is a residential surveyor at Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Residential Surveyor at Hassan Himalayan Salt Craft. She was also an Individual Service Coordinator and Planner at Dallas Metrocare Services. A graduate of Duncanville High School, she studied at University of North Texas, receiving a BS in Criminal Justice before going on to receive a BS in Social Work from Texas Southern University. With a vibrant personality, she brings life to any gathering. Pebelock loves to dance and she can set it off on the dance floor.

MARION WARE- FORBES

Hailing from Chicago, Marion Ware-Forbes is in the Metroplex making hair beautiful as the owner of Forbes Co. Hair Salon. She’s so good that sometimes she has to hop on a plane and respond to a clientele that wants the best! Yes, she is the best at taking care of your hair and she cares about her customers. This wife, mother and grandmother always looks fabulous and she is a songbird who got her start in the church choir and has gone on to sing at the legendary Cotton Club, the DuSable Museum, the Healthy Living Expo with Dick Gregory and alongside Bernie Mac at Milt Trenier’s. Check out her latest hit, Selfish Love. Marion also has a testimony, because she is a survivor.

MICHELLE COLEMAN

Happy describes Michelle Coleman and she brings joy into the lives of so many! This wife, mother, and grandmother is happy about life as a retiree, and she is enjoying many blessings. Her hometown is Tyler, TX and Michelle went to Bishop Dunne Catholic School, then studied Speech communications/Theater at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and then received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Trinity University. A former Dallas ISD Teacher, she was the educator that students remember because of her caring and attentiveness as she encouraged them to give and do their best. She also filled them with positive affirmations, telling them to dream big! She’s a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, for more than 50 years!

GAYNELL POTTS

Gaynell Potts attended Business Magnet Center in Dallas ISD. Now everyone can’t be in business but Gaynell could give lessons for those who need to learn the importance of quality goods and services and excellent customer service. Gaynell is the owner of Dianne’s Designs. She’s always smiling and makes customers feel valued. People talk about Gaynell’s beautiful spirit because she is always uplifting others and providing a source of inspiration and encouragement. She believes in blessing others and that is a special attribute worth celebrating!

DR. MONIQUE MCDANIEL THOMPSON

Dr. Monique McDaniel Thompson hails from Little Rock, AR. Earlier this year she celebrated 20 years of marriage. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she is a professional counselor who teaches how to use stress in powerful ways rather than avoiding stress altogether. She is trained in all aspects of mental health and maintains an established and actively full private practice. An Associate Faculty member with University of Phoenix, she teaches courses on self-care for helping professionals and has been nominated Faculty of the Year for the past three years. She is a consultant for Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology. Dr. Monique is the author of a bestselling workbook “Infidelity Recovery Workbook for Couples: Tools and Exercises to Rebuild Your Relationship.”

HON. SHEILA P. TAYLOR

A wife and mother, the Honorable Sheila P. Taylor is a licensed CPA. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Accounting from Jackson State University; where she attended on a full academic scholarship. She took graduate courses at the University of Memphis and is a graduate of Georgetown University Leadership Institute. Trustee Taylor received her Master of Science Degree in Accounting – Taxation from Purdue University – Global. Appointed to the Student Health Advisory Council by Lewisville ISD, she served two terms and also served on the LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee. Honored with the Texas PTA Lifetime Membership Award for Community Involvement, she graduated from Lewisville Citizen’s University in 2017, is a former Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commissioner and member of the Lewisville Transportation Board; she is a three-time breast cancer survivor.

TAMELA MANN

Tamela Mann is Fort Worth, Texas’ finest! Born Tamela Jean Mann, she is a gospel singer, songwriter and actress. She grew up singing in the church, since she was eight and now the world gets to enjoy her dynamic voice. Beautiful, talented and creative, she is the recipient of Grammy, Stellar, Dove and American Music Awards. Most recently she was honored during the 2023 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards for accomplishments as a songwriter, artist and actor. She has starred in numerous plays and is also known for her role as Cora Brown in plays and the hit show, Meet The Browns.

TEEANESHIA WARREN

Teeaneshia Warren hails from Dallas and graduated from Lincoln Humanities and Communications Magnet. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Paul Quinn College. Teeaneshia is a mortgage consultant. This wife and mother is fun-loving, loyal, lots to travel, and possesses a sweet personality. Her friends are her friends and you don’t mess with them or her. Equipped with a sense of humor, Teeaneshia has an infectious laugh and loving spirit. She’s also very protective of her family and loves children. The former model could still be dominating any stage or photo shoot because she’s made for cameras.

LATRIVIOUS BRUCE

Latrivious Bruce is all brains, dimples, smiles and beautiful eyes. A 2001 graduate of Paul Quinn College, where she studied physical education and biochemistry, the graduate of Dunbar High School now works for Fort Worth ISD. She also previously worked at Young Women’s Leadership Academy. While at Paul Quinn, she was initiated into the Lambda Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Vibrant, focused and a joy to be around, Latrivious is a wife and mother, who puts family first.

JOY SEWING

Joy Sewing is an award-winning journalist, columnist, author and adjunct professor. In 2022, she was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. She is the founder of the non-profit Year of Joy, to empower children from Houston’s underserved communities. She received her BA in Journalism from Univ. of Houston, attended Colorado College and received her Masters of Business Management from Webster University. A literacy advocate, this NABJer is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and she loves dogs. A culture columnist at the Houston Chronicle, Joy has enjoyed stints as a radio talk show host at 102.5 FM, adjunct professor at the University of Houston, correspondent for People Magazine, President and media consultant for Joy Communications, Communications Director for the City of Houston and senior writer/community affairs manager for Kansas City Power & Light.

DR. ESTERIA MILLER

Dr. Esteria Miller is a healthcare professional with a passion for global health. Regional Supervisor at The Root Cause and VP Business Development at FORTITUDE HEALTH & WELLNESS, Inc. She holds a Doctorate in Biblical Counseling and Biblical Studies (DNC) and is currently in her first year of coursework toward PhD in Christian Education at Shalom. She also holds a Master’s in Business Administration. A graduate of Paul Quinn College, she attended Skyline High School and Dr. Miller is a State of Texas Certified Community Health Worker Instructor, Certified Mental Health Support Specialist, Mental Health First Aid Responder, 2021 Each Moment Matters Honoree, National African American Women’s Leadership Institute (NAAWLI 2012 Fellow) and Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.

LAUREN UGORGI

Lauren Ugorgi is a Communications Consultant at PSEG, enjoyed stints at Smoothstone Consulting and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Lauren was the former Assistant VP for Communications at Princeton University and former Assistant Secretary of State for the State of New Jersey. Lauren was a reporter for the Newark Star Ledger and the Dallas Times Herald. The recipient of numerous awards in journalism and communications, she hails from Newark, NJ and studied journalism at Columbia University and African American Studies and Creative Writing at Princeton. Lauren went to Science Park High School and Milton Academy. Talented, creative, meticulous with high ethical standards, Lauren is a star. She will be celebrating her wedding anniversary on Juneteenth, 2021.

MARSHA BAILEY CANTRELL

Marsha Bailey Cantrell is the owner of First Class Financial Tax Services. A former retired international examiner at the IRS, she comes from Edgard, Louisiana, where she attended Second Ward High School. She received her degree from Grambling State University where she also pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She later received her MBA degree from Amberton University. Marsha is also a past president of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and a member of the Grambling National Alumni Association. A beautiful, positive spirit and kind heart, that’s Marsha. And she is a joy to be around.

TERRI D. SANDERS

Terri D. Sanders is the Publisher of The Omaha Star Newspaper, a biweekly community newspaper. A board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, she is a communicator with a passion for moving the needle forward in her community. The former Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum is a member of the Rotary Club of Omaha. An award-winning serial entrepreneur (Omaha Chamber Minority Business of the Year), she has had businesses that have spanned over 35 years as a seamstress, certified balloon artist, wedding planner, event manager, and personal caterer. Terri is the designer of custom designs and T-shirts. Terri loves to travel, eat good food, and contribute to the fabric of her community by serving through The Links, Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

ISATOU “SATOU” SABALLY

Isatou “Satou” Sabally is a star, and she shows her skills as a member of the Dallas Wings. Recently she was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week. Born in New York City, she played basketball at the University of Oregon, where prior to entering the 2020 WNBA Draft, she appeared in every game her first two seasons at Oregon. As a Duck, she was named to the Pac-12 all- Freshman team and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Pac-12 team, an honorable mention All-American by the WBCA. As a rookie she was named to the 2020 AP All-Rookie team. In her second season she was named to the 2021 WNBA All-Star team. Satou is also a philanthropist and servant leader. She’s involved, a requested speaker and conscientious human rights activist.

MARGARET “ANNETTE” SEARS

Say happy birthday to Margaret “Annette” Sears. Annette is an author, insurance broker and notary. Hailing from Wichita KS, she studied telecommunications at Pace University and Emporia State University. Annette retired from AT&T, where she worked for almost 34 years. She also worked at My Chance, Inc. Annette and other women joined together for W.O.M.B. SISTER CHRONICLES – A chronicle of powerful Women Overcoming Men Blues and a guide to help you identify and overcome unhealthy relationships with men and ignite the confident and empowered woman within. Talented, creative, engaging, loving and a joy to be around; that’s Annette.

LIZZIE BRASWELL

Lizzie Braswell was a wife, mother of three sons and a Godmother. She never gave birth to a daughter, but she had a special Goddaughter who she loved to take shopping and bowling. They’d also make creations on the sewing machine or whipped up something in the kitchen. Liz had a kind spirit and never spoke ill of anyone, just always tried to find the good and to keep it moving. Born in Lincolnton, GA., after retiring, she and her husband moved back south from Plainfield, NJ to Cairo, GA. Every year, they looked forward to attending Homecoming at Florida A&M University. She remained involved in the church; which was her lifelong commitment and she loved helping others.

CECELIA GODBOLT- DOMINQUE

Cecelia Godbolt-Domingue, “CeCe,” is a Billboard Charting Artist, national Gospel recording artist/actress and songwriter. Talented, gorgeous and full of a loving spirit,

CeCe hails from Camden, Ark, where she attended Camden High School. CeCe studied at NLU – University of Louisiana Monroe. Beautiful, talented and an exquisite voice, CeCe is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Her portfolio is filled with live performances, as well as stage and screen appearances. CeCe is the 2023 DFW Gospel Award Show honoree for Gospel Song of The Year, The Key of Gospel Music & Ministry Awards 2022 Traditional Artist of the Year recipient, and 2021 5th Annual GCGMA Virtual Artist of the Year Award. When she walks into a room, it becomes a better place.

VERNESHA CATHEY

Vernesha Cathey hails from Chicago, IL and went to South Garland High School, She studied at Southwestern Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington, Hollins University before studying Human Rights and Social Justice at Southern Methodist University. Vernesha has enjoyed stints at The Dallas Morning News, Cognosante, Time Warner Cable and the State of Texas and a council assistant for the City of Dallas. Vernesha was named Team Excuse Busters Newest Director for Scentsy. Always wearing a smile and ready to share a hug or kind, insightful message, Vernesha is a leader and a team player. She’s dependable, organized, smart and efficient.

JO A. MCCANTS

Jo A. McCants hails from Ocala, FL where she graduated from North Marion High School. She studied corrections at CFCC. She worked as a Group Leader Three for Marion County School Board and as a sergeant at the Florida Department of Corrections since 1986. She is spiritually grounded and family focused. Jo A is a chef and loves cooking. She is involved in the community and believes in social justice and human rights. Jo has had a lot of challenges recently and she still wears a smile and expresses concern and love for others. Church and family gatherings are important to this mother and grandmother.

BONELLA EDISON

Bonella “Bonnie” Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant who is highly respected. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Bonnie embodies the true spirit of sisterhood. Bonnie is the sister everyone wants: beautiful, talented, smart, compassionate, trustworthy and supportive. She leads with excellence, and she is a great team member because she honors commitments, has great follow up, pays attention to detail and is an absolute joy to be around.

LINDA LYDIA

Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service and especially working with youth. Her work with the NAACP is saluted across the country and began when she was a child. Linda hails from Tennessee and was chosen by her local NAACP at the time to integrate her all-white high school. A real estate agent with Mersal Realty, Linda received her degree in sociology from Tennessee State University. In addition to her efforts as a human and civil right activist, she is a mentor and role model to many. Linda is also a breast cancer survivor. Highly respected and revered, Linda is quiet and unassuming; but very effective. Talk about a beautiful spirit. She leads and serves with grace. She’s an inspiration to many!

MYTHE KIRVEN

Mythe Kirven is a graduate of Skyline High School. She attended Texas Tech University where received a Bachelor of Science Degree and then she attended Clark Atlanta University where she received a Master of Public Administration. Mythe became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and remains committed. A digital creator, she has worked at Freight Logistics 3PL and Kirven and Associates. Mythe is social action, community service, and activism. She’s a leader because she jumps in and does the work, the research and handles the details that ensure successful outcomes. Mythe jumps in and takes care of business. She’s a consummate professional and if you’re about results, you want to have her on your team.

VICKIE FRAZIER-WILLIAMS

Vickie Frazier-Williams was a long-time award winning journalist, spending almost 20 years as a reporter, producer and anchor at WPLG-TV in Miami before becoming a leader in the financial literacy industry. Today she is a registered representative at NYLIFE Securities LLC. She enjoyed stints as the Chief Communicator at Communicate4Life, Financial Literacy Coach for Guardian Life, President-South Florida Market of ICABA Media Holdings, LLC; and Imagine Schools. She has also taught journalism at Florida Memorial University. Hailing from Hollywood, FL; Vickie pledged and was president of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at FAMU, and graduated with a BS Degree in Journalism. She received a MS in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University, and MBA from FIU. Vickie, was recently named SOROR OF THE YEAR by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter of DST.

CHERYL McCallister

Cheryl McCallister attended Lincoln High School and Ann Arbor Huron High School. She studied at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Michigan. Cheryl has worked at WFAA-TV and was a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators (now Journalists). A wife and mother, Cheryl is the type of person you want on your team. Move past the beautiful smile and charming dimples, and you have a friend for life who is smart, talented, and absolutely brightens up any room she walks into. Cheryl also donates her resources to worthy causes.

VERNITA WILSON

Vernita Wilson hails from Wichita, KS. She attended Lake Highlands High School and Wichita High School East before attending Wichita State University and studying Music Education. Currently the office manager at JBJ Management LLC, Vernita is also a first lady! A wife and mother, she is always, graceful, proficient and professional and she is a joy to work with. Spiritually grounded, Vernita leads by example and has the confidence and support of her team because she is a team player.

BIONCA SANDERS

Bionca Sanders hails from Trinity, TX and she is a brand strategist, event curator, CMO, and the owner of Professionally, You. She studied Public Relations and Communication at the University of North Texas and began her career in technology at IBM. Bionca lists as her most notable accomplishments: co-founding the D.R.E.A.M Conference, a 4-day series of events whose mission is to educate a community of dreamers through workshops and panel discussions; joining the Board of Directors for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce; and becoming head of Marketing for a multi-million dollar Tech company, Goodieboxx. Bionca is ambitious and focused. She believes in lifting as she climbs; thus she is a mentor to others.