Black Business: It’s a Selfie Studio Dallas

It's a Selfie Studio Dallas

It’s a Selfie Studio Dallas is now open… Like selfies? You will want to visit the studio in downtown Dallas. Immerse yourself in downtown Dallas’s 1st interactive selfie Photo Studio. Just show up and all your amazing backdrops are set for you. Bring your cell phone, camera, or tablet. Use your imagination. There are over 20 installation booths. Become whatever you want and go wherever you want at that moment in our decorated, colorful installations, and more. Visit the website for hours and bookings.

https://itsaselfiestudiodallas.com/ To book, text Selfie App to 719-213-4788

