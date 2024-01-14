Superb Woman: Ellisha Terry

Ellisha Terry is an executive Administrative Assistant at the Dallas Cowboys. A graduate of Everman High School, she is a strong operations professional with a Bachelor of Arts focused in Sociology from American International College; where she also played volleyball and was a star! Hailing from Fort Worth, Ellisha has enjoyed stints as the Director of Constituent Services and other positions with the U.S. House of Representatives; a program supervisor with Evergreen Life Services; and a Service Coordinator with MHMR of Tarrant County. A community volunteer and servant leader, Ellisha has several licenses and certifications.