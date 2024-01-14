Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ellisha Terry

Published

Ellisha Terry

Ellisha Terry is an executive Administrative Assistant at the Dallas Cowboys. A graduate of Everman High School, she is a strong operations professional with a Bachelor of Arts focused in Sociology from American International College; where she also played volleyball and was a star! Hailing from Fort Worth, Ellisha has enjoyed stints as the Director of Constituent Services and other positions with the U.S. House of Representatives; a program supervisor with Evergreen Life Services; and a Service Coordinator with MHMR of Tarrant County. A community volunteer and servant leader, Ellisha has several licenses and certifications.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Patricia Lipsey Patricia Lipsey

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Patricia Lipsey

Patricia Lipsey is the Chief Financial Officer at the Law office of E. Todd Tracy, PC. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she...

2 hours ago
Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD

Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, PhD, has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021. Ambassador Jenkins worked...

2 days ago
Caron Witherspoon Caron Witherspoon

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Caron Witherspoon

The events director at Women’s Council of Realtors Colin County, Caron Witherspoon is a Real Estate Consultant/Agent at Keller Williams DFW Preferred – Coppell, TX,...

3 days ago
Berkiesha Needum Scott  Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Berkiesha Needum Scott 

Berkiesha Needum Scott is a proud graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School. She studied education at Prairie A&M University and Paul Quinn College. She studied...

4 days ago
Advertisement