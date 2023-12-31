Connect with us

Black Business: B. Stuyvesant™️ Champagne

B. Stuyvesant™️ Champagne

B. Stuyvesant™️ Champagne is one of the few Black-owned champagne brands and the only one reppin Bedford-Stuyvesant, the neighborhood in Brooklyn where founder Marvina Robinson grew up. Corporate gifting and it’s their specialty. Drive retention by sending curated gifts that will make your clients feel valued & unique. Gifting a bottle of champagne commemorates the good times. Visit the website to shop for yourself or buy gifts for family and friends.

https://www.stuyvesantchampagne.com/ Email: info@stuyvesantchampagne.com

