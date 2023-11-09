Carolyn Raye Taylor (1946-2023)

Carolyn Raye Taylor

Carolyn Raye Baccus Taylor was born to Jasper Baccus Jr. and Dorothy Richardson on May 25, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, and Carolyn went home to be with our Lord on October 4, 2023. Carolyn attended Charles Rice Elementary School, H.S. Thomason and Carolyn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964.

Carolyn retired in 2015 from St. Jude Medical Center, where she was an electronic engineer, and she taught her children that they must work hard to provide for their families and to love their families with everything they have in them.

Carolyn loved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed playing spades and dominoes regularly. Carolyn would keep a deck of cards in her purse to ensure she had them handy. Carolyn could play cards until the sunset the next morning and she would look at you crazy if you told her, you were tired.

Carolyn truly understood the significance of obeying the Gospel to become a Christian and she made that commitment at a very young age. Carolyn attended Church of the Living God on Ledbetter, in Dallas, Texas with her children until she relocated to Garland, Texas and attended Greater Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church.

Carolyn was an active member of the DeSoto Senior Center where she fellowshipped with other seniors. Carolyn was a very loving person and she

would do whatever she could to assist anyone in need. Carolyn enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys were her favorite team.

Carolyn was formerly married to Roosevelt Taylor in 1967, and to this union three children were bordn, which she is survived by Eric Taylor (wife Brigette), Tamika Taylor-Hunt (husband Roderick), and Roderick Taylor.

Carolyn is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, SirDenard(wife Sarah), ShaMetra, Stephen (wife Jasmine), Brittney, Josh (wife Jasmine), Kelab, Travon, Qua’Daija, Genesis, Brianna, and Erykah and 7 great-grandchildren, MaKayla, Skylah, Noah, Liam, A’Myiah, LaMetra and MiKayla.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories: Herman Baccus Sr., Dwight Wright, Don Baccus (wife Pat), Beverly Baccus-Scroggins, (husband Harold), Kathryn Baccus-Scroggins (husband Ray), Debra More, Michael Baccus, Paul Baccus Sr, Glenn Baccus Sr. (Detrick), Gayla Baccus-Daniels (husband Michael), Carlton Baccus-Wesson (wife Laurie), Jasper Baccus III, Simon Beltran, LaToya Baccus, Brandon Baccus, Aunt Brooksie Baccus Rogers (husband Arthur) of Dallas, Texas, Uncle Dr. Carl Baccus and Aunt Bobbie Baccus-Lanham, of Los Angeles, CA. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Jasper Baccus and Dorothy Richardson, Sister Rovella McCowan, sister Marilyn Baccus, and Melvin Wright.

God looked around his garden and he found an empty place then, he looked upon the earth and he saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful because he always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, he knew you were in pain, he knew that you were ready to come home to have the wings you’ve rightfully gained. He saw the roads were getting rough and hills were hard to climb so he closed your weary eyes and raised you to the sky.