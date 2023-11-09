Connect with us

D-FW Election Results | November 2023

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

Denisha Allen

Editorial

Black Minds Matter founder champions Texas School Choice

By Laura Onyeneho The debate over school choice has triggered heated discussions among policymakers, educators and advocates. Denisha Allen, a senior fellow for the American...

20 mins ago
Roger House

Editorial

The perils of Black reliance on the Biden Presidency

Special to the AFROBy Roger House President Biden’s visit to the Middle East should give pause to Black voters. One concern is that he...

28 mins ago
Kelly Flowers

DMN Stories

Man who shot, killed Dallas hospital medical workers guilty of capital murder

Nestor Hernandez, 31, murdered nurse Katie Annette Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa last fall at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

45 mins ago
Sigma Gamma Rho

News

PRESS ROOM: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Becomes First Divine Nine Sorority to Raise $1 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho stated, “Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated is grateful for the opportunity...

1 hour ago
