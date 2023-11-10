Black Business: Shelett’s Home Staging and Organizing

Meet Monica Graves owner of Shelett’s Home Staging and More. They are here to assist you in the selling and re-decorating of your home, or to help get you organized. She has years of experience in staging and organizing. She will stage your home with new furniture or if you are on a tight budget she will try to use what you have in your home. If you’re in need check her website for all of her services. Follow Monica Graves on Alignable and Facebook.

https://shelettshomestagingandorganizing.business.site/ Phone: (469) 254-4840 Email: mandbconsultants55@gmail.com