Rickey Todd (December 30, 1948 ~ October 18, 2023)

Rickey Todd

On December 30 ,1948 the world became a little brighter when Rickey L. Todd was born to William L. and Lavera Berry Todd in Wichita Falls, TX. Shortly after graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, he was a shorthand cook, truck driver, and went to Job Corps before deciding to enlist in the United States Army.

While Rickey was stationed in Germany as a sergeant, Parnell Williams, a young private caught his eye. They were united in marriage on October 19, 1974. To this union, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Ysnika (Teka) and Rickeshea (Buggie).

Rickey was an easy going, freehearted, and compassionate man who loved all unconditionally. He was a loyal and hard worker at US Gypsum, where he wore many hats until retiring as a foreman after 31 years. `

Rickey was a quiet and peaceful man of few words, but his presence brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He led by example. Rickey loved listening to music and playing dominoes. He could be found cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers.

Rickey was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, brother, and godmother. He leaves to cherish his legacy of kindness and generosity: wife, Parnell Todd, two daughters, Ysnika Babaniji and Dr. Rickeshea Todd, one granddaughter, Jaza Embry all of Dallas, TX, sister Mary Nelson of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

