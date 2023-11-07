Superb Woman: Royalyn Reid

Royalyn Reid is the President and Chief Research Strategist for Consumer and Market Insights, a people and process improvement company skilled at helping clients grow their business through marketing research, training, and customer engagement. Formerly a scientist for Mary Kay Cosmetics for almost a decade, Royalyn received a BA Degree in Psychology from the University of North Texas and a MS in Human Development from the University of Texas at Dallas. She has participated in numerous executive business programs at Dartmouth, Harvard and Northwestern. She’s a former board member of the American Cancer Society and host/committee member /mentor of Peace Through Business and a mentor for Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. Royalyn has been the recipient of numerous awards for her business savvy, leadership and community service.
