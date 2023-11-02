How to get your Rangers World Series champ T-shirts tonight

An employee at Academy Sports & Outdoors, at 2428 South Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville will be open immediately after a Rangers World Series-clinching victory.(Irwin Thompson / Staff Photographer)

By Maria Halkias

Texas Rangers World Series T-shirts, hats and more are already on store shelves following the game 5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks to clinch the Major League Baseball championship.

It will be a first for Rangers fans, who have never seen their team win baseball’s crowning series and haven’t seen them play in the World Series since 2011.

Dallas-Fort Worth area diehard fans learned the drill last week when the Rangers won the American League Championship Series.Related:These resilient Rangers can go no higher. For first time, they are World Series champions

The big chains with multiple locations around North Texas — Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Rally House — will reopen most of their stores after the game to sell the official World Series locker room t-shirts and other memorabilia.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Globe Life Field, the Grand Slam store and a tent in Texas Live reopened after the game with official t-shirts and hats.

“Several local manufacturers are available to print thousands of pieces of apparel the moment a win occurs, said Rick Matteo, regional director of retail for Delaware North Sportservice division, which runs the concessions at Globe Life. “We’re also working with MLB licensees across the country who will begin printing and shipping the day after with next-day shipping.”

Both Academy Sports and Dick’s said stores will reopen at 7 a.m. for people who’d rather stop in on their way to work Thursday morning.

The big chainlink necklaces with a big “T” charm have been popular with Texas Rangers fans, said Grace Carter, Academy spokeswoman.

Texas Rangers World Series champion necklaces being sold at Academy Sports + Outdoor stores.(Courtesy Academy Sports + Outdoo)

“After a World Series win, fans tend to buy everything, the hats, koozies, key chains, etc.,” she said. Katy-based Academy Sports had a home team experience last year when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Series merchandise has been in the works since before the division championships. For the Rangers, sales generated since last week’s ALCS victory are just the tip of the iceberg.

“The team will see a significant increase in merchandise sales that will extend into a strong holiday season and throughout next year,” Matteo said.

Rally House in Arlington, one of its stores that reopened Wednesday night, has a recorded message that says it’s so busy with the Texas Rangers being in the World Series there’s no one available to answer the phone, but come to the store.

Fans can also place orders online at Dick’s Sporting Goods and pick up their purchases in-store or curbside after the game, a spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT