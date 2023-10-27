Weekly African American History Classes provide balanced authentic education

The African American Museum, Dallas, is hosting an eight-week series, “Community African American History Class,” Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26-Dec. 21 (except for Nov. 23).

Covering a wealth of topics – from the Civil War to the Black Arts Movement to civil rights – the weekly classes will be taught by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, museum deputy director and COO and national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), along with Robert E. Edison, museum curator of education. With limited enrollment, registration is $50, $25 for members of the Museum and ASALH, and free for high school students and public school teachers.

“This is particularly important as African American books and studies in schools and libraries are becoming increasingly threatened in Texas,” said Dr. Dulaney. “We hope these courses will provide African Americans and people from every part of our community with a comprehensive look into the often forgotten, complex history and contributions of African Americans. This is such an important time to shed light and keep these stories alive.”

Each week, instructors will lead engaging discussions on a variety of subjects including the African past, historiography, arts, colonial America, antebellum, Civil War, Civil Rights Movement, Black power and Black nationalism.

Courses are also designed as a supplement to educators, offering materials, resources and pedagogy to apply in the classroom.

The Community African American History Classes will be held at the African American Museum, Dallas, in historic Fair Park on the following Thursdays: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30, and Dec. 7, 14 and 21. The Museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210. For more information and to register, go to aamdallas.org.