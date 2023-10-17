Donald Ray Sells (September 13, 1953 – September 22, 2023)

Donald Ray Sells

Donald Ray Sells was born to Trudie Cade and Joe Sells, Jr on September 13, 1953 in Jasper, Texas. Donald Ray attended grade school in Jasper until moving to Dallas, where he enrolled at K. B. Polk Elementary, in the historic Elm Thicket community. Donald Ray pursued sports as he entered secondary school at Thomas A. Edison Junior High, and became a part of the Arlington Park community. Donald Ray continued his love of football throughout high school, graduating in 1972 as a proud L. G. Pinkston Viking.

Donald Ray pursued criminal justice and college football while attending Grambling State University, later transferring to Tennessee State University. Donald Ray maintained many great friendships with class and teammates throughout the years.

Don began a career in Law Enforcement, starting his own Private Investigation and Security company where he worked until retiring. Donald passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023 surrounded by family.

Donald Ray will be most remembered for his quick wit, solid character, infectious charisma and LOVE OF FAMILY.

Donald Ray was preceded in death by Joe Sells, Jr. (Father), Joe Calvin Sells (Brother) and Trudie Cade Sells (Mother).

Donald Ray Sells leaves to cherish his beautiful memories: Son: Dakari A. Sells (Alison), Daughter: Linda Danielle Cooper Warren (Larry), Sisters: Walter Jean Punch, Dewanna Sells-Cauley (Gary) and Cynthia K. Sells, Brother: William C. Sells (Lessia), Aunt: Angie Gray-Washington (Colin).

Grandchildren: Taion Sells (Marisa), Darious Sells, Tiffani Sells, Marcus Sells, Gino Landin and Sophia Landin, Carrington Cooper, Lauren Warren, Dallas Warren.

Great Grandchildren: Karter, Kamryn, Karsyn and Kalani and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces and nephews abd many other close relatives.

Compassionate and Loving Best Friend, May Allen

