Black Business: Decor Ones LLC

Decor Ones LLC

Meet Skylar Buchanan the owner of Decor Ones LLC. Decor Ones LLC is a custom handmade decor company that specializes in rugs and wooden wall art. When it comes to tufting and wood decor, Skylar started her journey with the will to expand her creativity. Taking inspiration from the music that she loves and Black culture. Visit the website to shop for her creations and custom orders. Free shipping in October.

https://www.decorones.com/
email: thedecorones@gmail.com

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

