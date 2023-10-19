Black Business: Decor Ones LLC

Meet Skylar Buchanan the owner of Decor Ones LLC. Decor Ones LLC is a custom handmade decor company that specializes in rugs and wooden wall art. When it comes to tufting and wood decor, Skylar started her journey with the will to expand her creativity. Taking inspiration from the music that she loves and Black culture. Visit the website to shop for her creations and custom orders. Free shipping in October.
The Samantha Rose Candle Company is an artisan candle company that creates all-natural soy candles and wax melts with phthalate-free premium fragrance oils. The...
We handcraft custom sweets, and personalized gifts, and design exquisite dessert tables for any event or special occasion. Delectable Delights takes great pride in...
Copper and Brass Paper Goods, created by Ariel Young is an Afrocentric Stationery and E-Commerce Gift Boutique. The brand shines a light on Black...
Oasis Soul Scent Co. founded by Lola Pyne is a candle and scented goods company dedicated to creating soothing products inspired by soulful music....