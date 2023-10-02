Superb Woman: Debra S. London

Debra S. London

Debra Schexnayder London is a graduate of Bishop College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Management. She has enjoyed stints as a Financial Specialist/Business Analyst at IBM Corporation, Account Executive at Vertex Financial Ltd. and as a Credit & Collections Specialist at United One Source Solutions. Debra loves family and her church. She is the co-founder and treasurer and CFO of the Bands of Hope organization providing social and financial support to disadvantaged single women with children, and she hails from Carville, LA.