Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Debra S. London

Published

debra london
Debra S. London

Debra Schexnayder London is a graduate of Bishop College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Management.  She has enjoyed stints as a Financial Specialist/Business Analyst at IBM Corporation, Account Executive at Vertex Financial Ltd. and as a Credit & Collections Specialist at United One Source Solutions. Debra loves family and her church.  She is the co-founder and treasurer and CFO of the Bands of Hope organization providing social and financial support to disadvantaged single women with children, and she hails from Carville, LA.

Texas Metro News

