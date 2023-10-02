Black Business: Nappy Head Club

Nappy Head Club is known for its trend-savvy, inclusive clothing, where thoughtfully designed wearable affirmations create a rare opportunity to affirm Black identity through fashion. The Co-founders Rachel Topping and Rikki-Richelle’s goal is to use Nappy Head Club as more than just a lifestyle brand, but also as a source of information, tools, and community. For anyone who has ever felt shamed, excluded, or underserved: this is for you. Visit the website to shop and subscribe.

https://nappyheadclub.com/ email: info@nappyheadclub.com