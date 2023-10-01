Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donna Craddock

Donna Craddock
Donna Craddock

Donna Craddock is the co-owner of The Dock Bookshop & Dock Community. A director at St. John Church Unleashed, hailing from Omaha, NE, she studied at Iowa State University and Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University. She’s a member of the American Booksellers Association (ABA) & Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association (MPIBA). Donna is focused, committed and dedicated to the cause. She sincerely believes in lifting as she climbs and she is a source of inspiration and support to so many. Always full of energy and excitement, Donna is about taking care of business. She is more than an encyclopedia. Donna is a walking library. Check her out at 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, TX, United States, Texas, (817) 457-5700.

Texas Metro News

