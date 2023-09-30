Connect with us

News

Jackson State four-star transfer point guard to miss 2023-24 season

Published

Ruffin
Photo: Ole Miss Athletics

BY HBCU SPORTS

Daeshun Ruffin, the one-time McDonald All-American who once committed to Ole Miss before joining Jackson State from the transfer portal, will not play for the Tigers this season.

Ruffin announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will miss the coming season due to injury.

“Although I am disappointed, I am not defeated,” Ruffin said. “I promise you, this not the end of my story. I hate that I will miss an opportunity to compete with my brothers, but I will be there with my guys each step of the way to this year’s SWAC championship. Thank you to my family, my Jackson State family, the city of Jackson, and all of my supporters throughout the years! I truly appreciate you all!

Ruffin, who entered the transfer portal in April, averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 points per game as a freshman at Ole Miss before a knee injury limited him to just 14 games.

Ruffin was a local Jackson high school star playing at Callaway, where he was the No. 52 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, making him the second-highest-rated signee in Ole Miss basketball history.

Written By

