Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Senator Dianne Feinstein, Stalwart Advocate for Gun Control and Bipartisanship, Dies at 90

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Positioned as a centrist Democrat, Feinstein won recognition for her efforts to bridge divides with Republicans, a stance that occasionally drew criticism from progressive party members.

Published

Senator Dianne Feinstein
Senator Dianne Feinstein

By Stacy M. Brown

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, a stalwart advocate for gun control measures and a figure known for seeking bipartisan cooperation during her extensive tenure in the Senate has died at 90. Feinstein, renowned as the Senate’s elder stateswoman, the lengthiest-serving female senator, and the lengthiest-serving Californian senator, announced her decision to retire in February, sparking both accolades and concerns about her health. Following her retirement announcement, President Joe Biden commended his former Senate colleague, praising her as a “passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values.”

In late February, when Feinstein was absent from crucial votes, her spokesperson disclosed that she was tending to a health matter in California and expressed hopes for her swift return to Washington. The California Democrat has supported gun control initiatives throughout her career, most notably by spearheading the 1994 campaign for the assault weapons ban, which President Bill Clinton signed into law. She continued to advocate for stringent gun control measures after the ban’s expiration in 2004. As chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Feinstein spearheaded a comprehensive investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 detention and interrogation program, culminating in legislation prohibiting such torture methods.

Positioned as a centrist Democrat, Feinstein won recognition for her efforts to bridge divides with Republicans, a stance that occasionally drew criticism from progressive party members. She diverged from them on several significant issues, including her opposition to single-payer, government-run healthcare and her reservations about the ambitious Green New Deal. These ideological differences came to a head during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in October 2020, when Feinstein’s cordial exchange with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham garnered swift calls for her removal as ranking member. Ultimately, she did step down.

Feinstein was an advocate for preserving Senate traditions. Yet, in 2021, she expressed a willingness to consider adjustments to filibuster rules if Democrats encountered obstacles in passing critical components of their legislative agenda, such as voting rights reforms, gun control, and the reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. There was mounting pressure for Feinstein to make way for younger lawmakers in recent years, but she steadfastly defended her commitment to represent Californians. Democratic Representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee have entered the race for Feinstein’s Senate seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein’s influence extended far and wide in state and national politics, with her endorsement carrying significant weight. Notably, she suggested Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state at the time, fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat after Harris became vice president. Her husband, investment banker Richard Blum, who died last year, preceded Feinstein. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, a San Francisco County Superior Court judge, her son-in-law, Rick Mariano, and her granddaughter, Eileen Feinstein Mariano.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Rep Jim Clyburn Rep Jim Clyburn

Editorial

We must Protect the Foundation of our Democracy.

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Dozens of state legislatures introduced bills to restrict the practice of voting by mail. Other states have begun aggressively removing voters...

1 day ago
Title 1 Title 1

News

House Republicans Target Title I Education Grants in Controversial Spending Cuts

NNPA NEWSWIRE — a leading liberal think tank, reveals that Republicans had proposed 12 bills that would slash nondefense discretionary spending by an alarming...

1 day ago

News

California Congressional Black Caucus Launches Statewide Reparations Education Campaign

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Reginald Jones-Sawyer, a member of the reparations task force, illustrated the urgency of the matter with a compelling analogy: “If you...

September 21, 2023
Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford

NNPA Stories

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford Honored with 2023 NNPA Leadership Award

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Recognizing the challenges faced by Black journalists and reporters, Horsford highlighted the importance of acknowledging their dedication and hard work in...

September 21, 2023
Advertisement