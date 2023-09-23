Connect with us

Congrats Madam President!

Berry assumes leadership of distinguished women’s group

In July 23, DeSoto resident Charlotte Berry became 24th National President of the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority and during a recent reception in Dallas, elected officials, community leaders and members from across the country feted the long-time member.

A 1985 inductee as a member of the Psi Chapter in Dallas, President Berry received her BS Degree from the University of North Texas and Masters Degree from UTA.

She has been recognized for her significant contributions as a Domestic/Family Violence Advocate Coordinator and Director of Program Operations for Afterschool Programs. DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor was among the many dignitaries who paid tribute to President Berry.

Founded in 1929, Iota Phi Lambda is the only Greek Letter Organization focused on Business and Professional Women.

